Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League officially delayed to Spring 2023 Rocksteady has confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed.

With the Batman Arkham games now in the rearview, Rocksteady is staying in the DC playground with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a game that will put the villains front and center. Originally set to launch by the end of this calendar year, it was recently rumored that the game would be pushed beyond that window. Now, Rocksteady has confirmed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been delayed to Spring 2023.

We got official word of the delay when Creative Director Sefton Hill shared a tweet to his personal account. “We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience.”

We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/VOSwTM6Zak — Sefton Hill (@Seftonhill) March 23, 2022

It was back in February that we first caught wind of a possible delay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League thanks to a report from Bloomberg. Now, it’s official. The Spring 2023 window means that we can probably expect to see the game hit shelves somewhere between March-May.

Before the delay, we got our first look at gameplay in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during The Game Awards back in December 2021. It’s worth noting that there’s no specific reason given for the delay, but we’ve seen several Warner Bros. titles get delayed in the past year, including Hogwarts Legacy and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is delayed to 2023 and will no longer be shipping this year.