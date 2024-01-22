New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Shacknews Game of the Year 2023 - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League details postgame Elseworlds content

New playable characters are also being added, including a new alternate universe Joker.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
WB Games
1

Whatever one's thoughts on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a whole are, it can't be said that Rocksteady isn't being ambitious with this project. In addition to promising a core story that's more expansive than any of its Arkham trilogy, the studio has revealed details on an expansive postgame campaign that will take players across alternate versions of the DC Universe. Plus, they'll encounter some new playable characters along the way.

First revealed on Monday, January 22, WB Games and Rocksteady will begin deploying new campaign seasons that take place across alternate realities. In staying true to DC Comics branding, these will be known as Elseworlds. The first season will introduce a new universe, as well as a new playable character. It's an alternate version of The Joker, one who found himself on the Suicide Squad roster shortly after Brainiac began his takeover of that universe.

Elseworlds seasons will sprinkle in new characters, new environments, missions, boss battles, enemy variants, and collectible gear. The most enticing aspect of this new content is that it's all coming free of charge. This is not being included with the premium Battle Pass, which focuses more on cosmetic items. Look for new seasons to be deployed down the road, as Rocksteady already has plans through Season 4. Mid-season updates are also on the agenda.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's seasonal roadmap

Source: WB Games

With Season 1 rolling out in March, that should give early adopters ample time to play through the game's main story. Following a lengthy delay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will finally come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 2.

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola