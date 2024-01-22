Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League details postgame Elseworlds content New playable characters are also being added, including a new alternate universe Joker.

Whatever one's thoughts on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as a whole are, it can't be said that Rocksteady isn't being ambitious with this project. In addition to promising a core story that's more expansive than any of its Arkham trilogy, the studio has revealed details on an expansive postgame campaign that will take players across alternate versions of the DC Universe. Plus, they'll encounter some new playable characters along the way.

First revealed on Monday, January 22, WB Games and Rocksteady will begin deploying new campaign seasons that take place across alternate realities. In staying true to DC Comics branding, these will be known as Elseworlds. The first season will introduce a new universe, as well as a new playable character. It's an alternate version of The Joker, one who found himself on the Suicide Squad roster shortly after Brainiac began his takeover of that universe.

Elseworlds seasons will sprinkle in new characters, new environments, missions, boss battles, enemy variants, and collectible gear. The most enticing aspect of this new content is that it's all coming free of charge. This is not being included with the premium Battle Pass, which focuses more on cosmetic items. Look for new seasons to be deployed down the road, as Rocksteady already has plans through Season 4. Mid-season updates are also on the agenda.



Source: WB Games

With Season 1 rolling out in March, that should give early adopters ample time to play through the game's main story. Following a lengthy delay, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will finally come to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 2.