Rockstar addresses, apologizes for Red Dead Redemption 2 PC launch issues
Rockstar is acknowledging the problems with Red Dead Redemption 2's launch on PC, outlining fixes and issuing an apology.
Rockstar is acknowledging the problems with Red Dead Redemption 2's launch on PC, outlining fixes and issuing an apology.
The PC version of Red Dead Redemption 2 offers two different graphics APIs. What are the differences and which should you choose?
If you want to record and share your cowboy exploits in Red Dead Redemption 2, following our guide will help you get excellent results.
Today's episode of the ShackStream hits the open country with Rockstar's sprawling western epic.
Do you prefer to do digital PC game purchases with Gabe Newell? Find out if Rockstar plans to bring their cowboy epic Red Dead Redemption 2 to Steam.
Rockstar's western epic is about to launch with a 109GB install on PC. Find out how to pre-load the game ahead of release.
Rockstar's wild west magnum opus arrives on PC in a couple of weeks. Make sure your new PC has enough beef to handle it.
The sprawling western game is touching down on PC soon enough, but here's a first look to tide you over.
The Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Collector are all coming to Red Dead Online soon.
Rockstar's epic western soundtrack for Red Dead Redemption 2 is now streaming on all major digital music platforms.