Red Dead Online A New Source of Employment introduces new high-risk Telegram missions A New Source of Employment is coming to Red Dead Online, featuring solo Telegram missions that will supply great rewards when completed.

Rockstar has been pretty busy between the online components of its most popular games. Red Dead Online in particular is now living live as a standalone experience as well as part of Red Dead Redemption 2, and so Rockstar Games is aiming to supply the goods to make an online cowpoke’s adventures more worthwhile. That continues this month with new content in Red Dead Online’s A New Source of Employment, which focuses in on new missions for solo players with rewarding opportunities.

Rockstar announced the Red Dead Online A New Source of Employment content via press release and the Rockstar Newswire on February 16, 2021. A New Source of Employment features three new missions for solo players that can be obtained via Telegrams found at either any Post Office or any player’s Camp. The missions can be played regardless of Rank or Role as well. Each mission will take players across the Red Dead Online frontier and can be played repeatedly with increases in difficulty and higher payouts on each run.

Each of the new Telegram missions in Red Dead Online's A New Source of Employment will provide unique solo opportunities full of risk and rewards.

The New Source of Employment content features three Telegram missions featuring a number of jobs such as stealing a prized horse from a deal, getting it away from the hot pursuit of parties involved, and taming the magnificent beast. There's also a gem heist at the expense of a high-ranking regional official and a do-or-die wagon escort mission featuring some questionable cargo. Though each mission focuses on a solo experience, they’ll each provide rewarding opportunities in their own way.

With Red Dead Online having recently launched as a standalone experience, Rockstar is working harder than ever to make it as rewarding as that of Grand Theft Auto Online. The game has expanded Frontier Pursuits with content like the Naturalist and the new Bounty Hunters license to name a few. With A New Source of Employment, it looks like we can look forward to Rockstar expanding opportunities for players that like to ride solo in its wild west. The Telegram missions in Red Dead Online's A New Source of Employment content are available to all players on all platforms now.