Red Dead Online's Halloween update brings Dead of Night Mode & a spooky season pass New Halloween limited-time modes and a pass are coming to Red Dead Online alongside a pair of new legendary panthers, Vitalism studies, Moonshine bar decor, and more.

Rockstar has a pretty good history with Halloween, especially when it comes to the Red Dead Redemption series. We may not be getting an Undead Nightmare 2 quite yet, but there are still some good times ahead in the Western romp this coming spooky holiday. Rockstar just announced a Halloween update coming shortly that brings a ton of fun to the game, including a Halloween Pass, limited-time Dead of Night Mode, new legendary animals, and more.

Rockstar revealed its Halloween Pass update and content on its website with a fresh new trailer on October 20, 2020. Starting from now until October 16, a new Halloween Pass is purchasable, allowing players to earn their way through a multi-tiered path of 20 ranks to earn your way through. Moonshine-focused players might get the most out of this one, as rewards come in the form of gothic décor for your bar, but there are also advanced camera filters, Halloween-themed clothing for both humans and horses, weapon variants, emotes, and more.

In addition to the Halloween Pass, Red Dead Online’s update also brings about a number of cool new goodies. For one, there’s a limited-time Dead of Night Mode in which players will face off against each other and The Dead. Killing the Dead will get you points, but killing another player or aiding in their demise will get you higher point tallies. Taking part in this mode will get players a care package full of tomahawks, volatile fire bottles, and incendiary buckshot slugs.

Finally, the local swamps have seen a couple of new legendary animals - a pair of panthers. The Nightwalker Panther lurks in camouflage around Bolger Glade while the Ghost Panther hunts in Bluewater Marsh. Both open up new garment sets if you can track them down.

There’s also currently new Vitalism Studies for Naturalists and temporarily better rewards, free fast travel, and Prime Gaming goods available in Red Dead Online. If you need to know your way around anything, such as getting your Moonshine ready for the Halloween Pass, be sure to check out our full Red Dead Redemption 2 walkthrough and guides hub. Want more Halloween fun? Be sure to check out our guide to all the Halloween events going on in your favorite games.