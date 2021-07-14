Red Dead Redemption 2's 'You'll freeze' bug has seemingly been fixed Apparently, one of Rockstar's recent updates slipped in a fix where RDR2's NPCs will stop telling you to put on warmer clothes all the time.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is quite the looker and maybe one of the most gorgeous depictions of nature and the wild frontier around in video games, but for such a big game, it’s not without its quirks. One of them in the past few months was a bug in which no matter how warm it was outside, camp NPCs would keep telling player characters to put on warm clothes. This bug went unaddressed for a long time, but Rockstar seemingly finally fixed on the downlow and players are happy to see it.

It was fairly recently that various players on the Red Dead Redemption subreddit took notice of the fact that the “You’ll freeze” bug was eliminated. Reddit user FalkenOS even shared a video praising the squashing of the bug, while the commentary in other posts suggests that many just figured Rockstar would never fix whatever was causing the bug. It has, after all, been around for months in the game with little address or update from Rockstar itself.

Interestingly enough, though Rockstar very recently launched updates for Red Dead Redemption 2, such as the Blood Money expansion and Title Update 1.25, there doesn’t seem to be anything in the notes about the fix in Red Dead Redemption 2’s single-player. It would seem this is just a fix that Rockstar slipped in under the radar alongside these recent updates, very likely covered under general bug fixes.

Even so, it’s a fix that has the Red Dead Redemption 2 community thanking Rockstar. Walking around in your camp on a warm lakeside day being told by other characters that you were going to catch your death of cold is quite the immersion breaker, and just plain annoying to many. It makes one wonder just what other fixes Rockstar may have hid in its latest updates to the game.