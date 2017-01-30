New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Prince of Persia Series

Prince of Persia Apple II source code released

Lost, but not forgotten, for 20 years, the source code for the very first Prince of Persia on the Apple II was released today by creator Jordan Mechner after his father found it on 3.5" floppies in a box in the back of a closet.

