Prince of Persia Redemption leaked footage shows off gameplay of canceled game
A recently surfaced trailer for a canceled Prince of Persia Redemption game shows a lengthy look at what could have been a sequel to the 2008 reboot.
Prince of Persia creator will get the Pioneer Award, while DeLoura will receive the Ambassador Award.
It's a big day for the Prince of Persia series, as the original PoP debuted 25 years ago today. Shacknews celebrates by remembering the 2008 Prince of Persia and examining how it has hit cult classic status.
An engineer at Ubisoft Reflections teased an image hinting at an impending Prince of Persia announcement, but the tweet (and his entire account) were quickly removed.
Prince of Persia: The Shadow and the Flame, the mobile port of the 1993 game of the same title, will be coming to iOS and Android on July 25 for $2.99.
Screens of a tech demo from Climax Studios bear a striking resemblance to Prince of Persia.
The Prince of Persia series may be "paused" for now in terms of brand new games, but Ubisoft apparently doesn't mind jumping in to remaster the...
Hey, remember Prince of Persia? So does Ubisoft. But that doesn't mean you can expect a new game in that franchise any time soon.
Lost, but not forgotten, for 20 years, the source code for the very first Prince of Persia on the Apple II was released today by creator Jordan Mechner after his father found it on 3.5" floppies in a box in the back of a closet.
Jordan Mechner's father dug up the original Apple II source code for Prince of Persia, and now Mechner is planning to update it for current computers.