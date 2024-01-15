How to equip Amulets - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Amulets offer all sorts of benefits in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Follow our guide to learn how to equip them, and how many you can equip at once.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown expands on the franchise's penchant for discovering power-ups by letting you augment your core skills, namely parkour movement and swordplay, with amulets. This guide will teach you how to equip amulets and make sure you understand how many you can wear at once.

Equipping amulets

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown offers several ways for you to find amulets. You'll come across some in treasure chests, while others can be purchased from the Mage or found secreted away in the deepest caverns of Mount Qaf. You can't just loop one around your neck when you find it. This is a video game! That means you must equip amulets at certain places.

Wak-Wak trees function like bonfires in the Dark Souls series by FromSoftware. Resting there automatically refills your healing potions and restores your HP, but there are other options you can select from a menu that appears after you interact with a tree. Some NPCs hang out in the trees, giving you the opportunity to learn more about the game's lore. The Amulets option lets you equip and remove amulets you've collected.

Equipping amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Choose that option and you'll be taken to a screen where all of your jewelry will be arranged for you. (You can view your amulets at any time by opening the main menu and choosing the Amulets option.) Highlight an amulet and press the appropriate button or key to equip or unequip it. You will notice, however, that each amulet takes up a variable amount of slots. You start with three, which means you'll need to think carefully about which ones to wear, and when. Some Wak-Wak trees are located near boss fights; take the opportunity to evaluate your amulets and choose the ones best suited for combat.

Now that you know how to equip amulets in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, consult our Shacknews strategy guide to learn where to find the Mage--a vendor who sells items including amulets--and how to beat tough bosses such as Jahandar, the game's first true test of your handle on Sargon's skills.