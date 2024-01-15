How to beat Jahandar - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Part lion, part scorpion, all boss. Follow our strategies to defeat Jahandar in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Every boss you've toppled in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has been a warm-up. Jahandar is your first real endurance test. Follow our strategies to add him to your list of conquests.

Jahandar: Phase One

You'll find Jahandar as you follow the story and make your way through the Lower City, into the forest, and back into the Lower City. The fight begins after you set foot in his arena and trigger a cutscene that shows him swooping down from the sky to do battle.

Jahandar has two phases. For the first, use your tried-and-true tactic of sliding beneath an enemy and slashing their backside to ribbons, then slide to their front when you get their attention. The most opportune moment is when Jahandar rears back and prepares to stab his tail into the ground and generate a pool of poisonous goop. Slide under him while his eye is flashing and inflict as much pain as you can before he turns around. He'll leap to one side of the screen, placing his poison pit between you and him, so leap over it or wait until it dissipates to continue attacking.

If he takes flight, watch his shadow to get away from where he intends to land. Debris will rain down in his wake, so move toward him to get away from it, but be ready for his next attack. His claw swipe is easy to parry and knocks him off balance for a couple of seconds--an open invitation to bring the pain. When his eye glows yellow, parry his charge to deal major damage.

The most important advice for this phase is to be patient. Jahandar likes to leap around. Keep dashing toward him, wait to find out which of his moves he plans to unleash, and react accordingly.

Jahandar: Phase Two

The second and final phase of the battle kicks off when you've depleted roughly half of Jahandar's life bar. A cinematic will play during which he talks trash before re-entering the fray.

Jahandar will summon dark orbs that blast you with black and purple lightning. You can pound them with arrows, but that's time you could spend putting a hurting on the boss, and he'll just summon another orb anyway. His projectile moves slowly, so stay on the move and it won't pose a problem.

Jahandar's tail-stab move has a twist. A poison puddle forms in front of him, like before, but the tip also drills into the ground and bursts out from below you. Luckily, it's easy to counter. Get behind him and deal damage until his tail stabs the ground, wait a beat, then move in either direction to avoid it. It takes Jahandar longer to recover from attacking during this phase, giving you plenty of time to rough him up before and after his tail attack.

Jahandar unleashes a hail of projectiles in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

For his newest trick, Jahandar raises his tail and fires a fan of poison projectiles that fly at you from above. They descend in an arc, so run toward him and then slide to stay out of their way. Be ready to parry if he swipes or charges, or slide under him to bait his tail-stab.

With Jahandar beaten, you're ready to move on to the next leg of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's gripping story. Make sure you rest at a Wak-Wak tree and equip amulets if you want to change things up for the path ahead.