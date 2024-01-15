How to find Wak-Wak trees - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Wak-Wak trees restore your health and various items, but you'll need to keep an open for where to find them in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Like bonfires in FromSoftware's Dark Souls titles, Wak-Wak trees in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown provide a number of restorative effects, including healing your wounds, refreshing your healing potions, and providing a respawn point in the event of your untimely death. Find Wak-Wak trees isn't difficult; all you have to do is paint with all the colors of the wind. (Just gold, actually.)

Finding Wak-Wak trees

You won't find Wak-Wak trees until you enter Mount Qaf, the region where the bulk of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's story takes place. Finding the first one is a simple matter of following story progression. For the rest, telltale signs indicate that one can be found nearby.

The first sign you're close to a Wak-Wak tree is a pile of golden leaves. Pick a direction and keep exploring. You'll know you're going the right way if you find colorful leaves carried on golden currents of air. Now pay extra attention to which direction the leaves are moving; following them will lead you to more piles of leaves and, ultimately, a Wak-Wak tree.

Sargon respawns at a Wak-Wak tree in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Following these trails isn't as simple as it sounds. Lots of enemies, or a few big ones, often guard the way forward. For that reason, don't get too excited when you spot leaves carried on the wind. Proceed cautiously, avoiding or (if your health and healing potions permit) dispatching enemies as you follow them. Eventually, you'll come to a small tree. Stand in front of it and interact with it, then watch as the Wak-Wak tree blooms before your eyes. You now have a respawn point at the ready, as well as a place to heal and sort out your abilities.

Now that you can find Wak-Wak trees better than any sherpa on Mount Qaf, you should know that bosses are often found nearby. Consult more Shacknews strategy guides for tips on how to defeat some of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's tougher monsters such as Erlik, a massive beast who's none too happy to meet your acquaintance.