How to beat Erlik - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Just when you thought it was safe to upgrade your arsenal in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Erlik the giant pig bars your path. Follow our guide to take him down.

Every region of Mount Qaf, the main location in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, is teeming with foes backed up by bosses spoiling for a fight. Knowing how to beat Erlik, a mighty foe you'll find in the forest, is crucial to getting your hands on a valuable upgrade.

Defeating Erlik

After figuring out how to turn the water wheel leading from The Lower City into the forest, you'll get to explore this new area teeming with spiky traps and lots of poisonous creatures. That's nature for you. Eventually, you'll come across a giant boar. That's Erlik, and he's standing between you and Sargon's bow, which you'll need to progress.

Follow your main quest objective, which will steer you east, until you come to the large outdoor area where Erlik, the big bad boar, resides. He has three main attacks. The first is a charge he signals by pawing the ground and lowering his head; deal with that by parrying or sliding underneath him. The second is an unblockable attack (given away by a red glow) during which he spits globs of purple goop that rain down in an arc. Just slide underneath him and inflict as much damage as you can. For the third attack, he lowers his head and then swings it at you like a homerun hitter aiming for the cheap seats. This, too, can be parried, leaving him stunned, or avoided by sliding.

Elrik, a giant boar in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

Take care not to loiter behind him for too long: He'll rear his hind legs and throw means kicks your way. Unfortunately for Erlik, this attack and his others are easily exploited. Start by sliding underneath any attack and slashing at his back. When he prepares to kick, slide to his other side and attack his front. Alternate between front and back attacks until he's had enough and leaps clear, then rush him and do it again until he's beaten. Once he drops, the gate to the far right will open.

