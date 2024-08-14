The Rogue: Prince of Persia gets updated roadmap for 2024 Evil Empire and Ubisoft have content plans covering weapon, quest, and enemy updates throughout the rest of this year.

As Evil Empire and Ubisoft continue to grow The Rogue: Prince of Persia through its early access run, it seems Evil Empire has quite some interesting plans for the game throughout the end of the year. The developer put up a roadmap of updates coming to The Rogue, and it will cover a multitude of areas, including weapons, quests, enemies, and art upgrades coming September, October, and November 2024.

Evil Empire posted its Rogue: Prince of Persia roadmap via its social media channel this week. There, the studio shared details about what’s coming in the months ahead for the game. September’s updates will focus on weapons, bringing a triple weapon pool to the game, as well as a weapon select at the start of a run. October will feature a variety of improvements, reworking medallions and adding a bestiary. It will also add something called a “Rescue” feature. November will be the biggest update by far. It’s there that Evil Empire intends to implement an art overhaul, as well as new story acts, biomes, bosses, and more.

Want to know more? Go read our Steam post: https://t.co/3tvJ0CurUx#gamedev #princeofpersia pic.twitter.com/KZoRPqVAef — Evil Empire (@Studio_Evil) August 14, 2024

We very much enjoyed The Rogue: Prince of Persia when we previewed the game ahead of its early access release. Since then, the game has been kicking about through its Steam early access period, inviting players to jump in, try the game, and help the devs improve The Rogue over time. It seems that user feedback has had a hand in directing the priorities of the devs as they continue their work on it, in addition to already existing plans.

With that in mind, it looks like fans of The Rogue: Prince of Persia have a lot to look forward to in the months ahead. Stay tuned for more updates and news on it right here at Shacknews.