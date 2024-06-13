Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown comes to Steam in August 2024 PC players that have been waiting on the Steam release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown won't be waiting long as it hits the platform in early August.

Earlier this year, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launched, giving the franchise a solid entry to kick 2024 off. One of the few issues is that on PC, it was confined to Epic Games Store. That will change in August 2024. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown has officially been confirmed for a Steam release date. It will be coming to Steam in early August 2024.

Ubisoft announced the details of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’s Steam release in a press release this week. According to the announcement, The Lost Crown will be launching on Steam on August 8, 2024. It will coincide with a free content pack that will be coming to The Lost Crown on all platforms, including Boss Attack and Divine Trials updates. The game can be wishlisted on Steam now.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown was an early delight in 2024’s gaming catalogue. We very much enjoyed the game when it came out for its incredible Metroidvania design mixed with time powers and other Prince of Persia staples such as stylish and versatile movement. It was one of our first 9 out of 10’s of the year. And it has only gotten better as Ubisoft has updated it with various challenges and tweaks.

With a Steam release date set for early August, Steam users that have been waiting on the game will be able to enjoy it soon. Stay tuned for more updates and news on Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown as it drops.