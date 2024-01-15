Where to find pre-order skins - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Pre-ordering Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown nets you a skin that pays homage to the franchise's past. Our guide shows you where to find it.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is Ubisoft's latest installment in the franchise created by Jordan Mechner. Although The Lost Crown is a reboot, it carries over elements fans expect with each new entry, including parkour-style navigation, swordplay, and, as a bonus, the Warrior Within outfit as a nod to the franchise's past. Our guide will tell you how to find them and dress the Prince of Persia for success.

Finding Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown DLC skins

If you pre-ordered Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, your DLC skins downloaded with the main game. You'll start in the protagonist's default outfit, but you have control over many of his attributes once the game begins.

To access the DLC skins, pause the game to open the main menu. You'll get a look at Sargon, your character, as he currently appears, along with a menu at the top of the screen. Choose the Character menu, if it's not highlighted already, and look under the Skins section. Your default outfit is your current option, but there are two others: the Immortal skin, and a skin called Warrior Within, the outfit worn by the prince in the titular Prince of Persia: Warrior Within, the second chapter of the Sands of Time series from the 2000s.

Sargon wears the prince's outfit seen in Prince of Persia: Warrior Within.

Select the skin of your choice, then exit the menu. When you're back in the game, Sargon will appear wearing the threads you picked out. You can slash, wall-jump, and climb your way through The Lost Crown's environments in style. You'll also find other helpful information in the menu, such as quest items, lore, refreshers on all of Sargon's techniques, and more.

Once you've outfitted Sargon to your liking, consult Shacknews for more Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown strategy guides, where you'll find tips on how to beat the Sword Master and other bosses.