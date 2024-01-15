How to beat the Sword Master - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown The Sword Master blocks you from continuing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown's story, but our guide will help you send him back where he came from.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown tells a tale of courage, honor, and parkour exploration rounded out with cool sword-fighting techniques. The Sword Master boss appears at the end of level two; not only does he play a role in story events, he acts as a sort of tutorial to test everything you've learned about swordplay thus far. Luckily, you have our guide to send this shadowy foe packing.

Defeating the Sword Master

The Sword Master introduces two new mechanics: red eye attacks, and a shield for greater defense. Red eye attacks cannot be blocked or avoided at close range. When you see the telltale red flash, move out of range and then wade back in to score hits on the Sword Master while he recovers. The most efficient way to dodge and follow up on his red eye attack is to slide beneath him. He leaves his back exposed, so hop back up and start swinging.

His shield comes into play after you've landed two or three hits. Once he raises it, none of your attacks will break through his guard. Don't waste your time beating your head (or your sword) against this brick wall. Wait for him to charge at you and then parry his swing, or slide right under it and come up slicing.

Besides his charge, the Sword Master's other major attack is a three-swing combo. Parry or dodge the hits and take advantage of the opening when he finishes.

Sargon battles the Sword Master in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

For a so-called Sword Master, this boss doesn't bother to change up his routine. Rinse and repeat your slide-and-slice strategy, throwing in the occasional parry for extra flavor, until he falls at your feet. Once he fades away, you're ready to continue with the story.

We've got more strategy guides for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown on Shacknews, including where to find pre-order skins if you want to change Sargon's threads.