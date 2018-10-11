Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League ushers in morphin esports
It's Esports Time, as nWay and Hasbro introduce a new esports league for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.
It's Esports Time, as nWay and Hasbro introduce a new esports league for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.
The folks at nWay have announced that Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is finally morphing into its PC release form this September.
What happens when the legendary Green Ranger and Ryu team up to take on M. Bison? It leads to one of the oddest and coolest ads for a free-to-play mobile game to date.
The Power Rangers get an alternate retelling of their origin story in this lackluster brawler.
Following up on last year's Power Rangers Megaforce game, Bandai Namco has announced a sequel: Power Rangers Super Megaforce for Nintendo 3DS.
Namco Bandai announced Power Rangers Megaforce today, a 3DS action title that allows you to scan in "Morpher Cards" for extra powers.