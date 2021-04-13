Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is getting a Street Fighter character crossover in May Ryu and Chun-Li aren't just coming over from Street Fighter to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. They're also becoming Rangers themselves.

The Power Rangers and the World Warriors of Street Fighter are no strangers to one another. The franchises have teamed up more than few times to offers some awesome crossover fighting. However, neither has made their way to each other’s main fighting games as of yet. That’s about to change. Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid is getting some new Street Fighter-heavy DLC in which Ryu and Chun-Li will be coming to the playable roster as DLC in May 2021 and taking on Power Rangers forms themselves to boot.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid developer and publisher nWay revealed its upcoming Street Fighter DLC in an IGN exclusive on April 13, 2021. Coming on May 25 to PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia versions of the game as DLC, Ryu and Chun-Li will take on the Crimson Hawk and Blue Phoenix forms first introduced when they were added to nWay’s mobile game, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. They will be $5.99 per character or $12.50 for a pack that gets you both fighters and exclusive upcoming skins to be revealed later.

Ryu and Chun-Li are also familiar faces in the tag team fighting game genre. We’ve seen both of them appear in just about every version of Vs. Capcom, whether it was Marvel Vs. Capcom, SNK Vs. Capcom, Tatsunoko Vs. Capcom and more. Their move sets should make for interesting additions to the already impressive Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid stable.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid itself has been a regular source of delight around here at Shacknews as well, whether it was in regular coverage or as a part of the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

That said, we’ll be right there along with you in anticipation of Ryu and Chun-Li showing their familiar faces in another stellar fighting game when they come to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid in May.