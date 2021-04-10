Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Comedy Super Challenge We've brought together some voices from the stand-up comedy scene to throw down today as we continue to stimulate the global economy.

It’s another fine weekend for games, as is nearly every weekend. However, only in one place is it a fine time for games while also stimulating the global economy and that’s here at the Stimulus Games. We’re back and this time we might have a joke or two for you.

Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Comedian Super Challenge

This week we are joined by our friends in the stand-up comedy scene. Among the many live shows affected by the global pandemic, we’re bringing some fine and funny folks on to enter the Shacknews esports arena and do battle in a series of gaming events. Anthony Robinson, Conor Kellicut, Damn Smith, Johnny Taylor, Kieth Lowell Jensen, Lynn Bixenspan, and Loren King are set to throw down and/or cut up in the Comedian Super Challenge.

You can catch all of the action as it goes live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch below.

The details of the Shacknews Stimulus Games Comedian Super Challenge are as follows:

The games featured in today’s events are Brawlhalla, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Touring Karts, in that order.

Brawlhalla and Power Rangers will be double elimination tournaments. Touring Karts will be a grand prix series of races for points.

First, second, and third place in each game will earn points for the overall games.

All participants in today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games are compensated equally. All that’s truly on the line is bragging rights, honor, and the Shacknews Stimulus Games Comedian championship!

We know we can’t stimulate the global economy alone here at Shacknews, but we’ll be hecked if it will ever stop us from trying our best. With good luck and responsible measures, we look forward to the day when we can once again join together offer in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events again, but until then, we invite you to come on in, enjoy some fun gaming competition, and get stimulated on today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 Comedian Super Challenge.