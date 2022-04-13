Jordan Fite Talks Dino Fury Power Rangers Season 2 We chatted with one of the stars of Power Rangers' latest season iteration on Netflix.

The Power Rangers franchise is one of very few that’s been able to stand the test of time, seeing several reboots and revamps over the last three decades. The series’ latest iteration, Dino Fury, recently released its second season on Netflix. We sat down with Jordan Fite, one of the show’s stars, to talk about his role.

Shacknews’ head of video Greg Burke and News Editor Donovan Erskine sat down with actor Jordan Fite, who plays the Gold Ranger, to discuss Power Rangers Dino Fury. In the interview, Fite talks about how he was originally in the model business, and then sort of fell into acting during the pandemic, with Power Rangers being his first gig.

“I feel like our season stands out because… we’re a season of a lot of firsts. First LGBTQ [Ranger], two African-American Rangers on the same team.” Speaking of the team, Jordan spent a good chunk of the interview sharing his adoration for his fellow castmates. Shooting the show overseas, he spoke about how they became a family during the production of the show’s first two seasons.

The full interview with Jordan Fite features a lot of insight from a young actor, including his reaction to seeing a toy based on his character for the first time. For more interesting interviews in the world of entertainment, pay a visit to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels.