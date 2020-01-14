Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League ushers in morphin esports It's Esports Time, as nWay and Hasbro introduce a new esports league for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid.

One of the most surprising pop culture stories of the past couple of years has been the resurgence of the Power Rangers franchise. This goes beyond television, but has stretched to movies, comic books, and yes, video games. On top of a successful line of mobile games, Power Rangers also came strong in 2019 with one of the most underrated fighting games of the year, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. And now it's getting an esports circuit.

The Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League will seek out the top Battle for the Grid players in the world. The season is set to begin this weekend at Frosty Faustings with an ultimate champion in line to be crowned at EVO 2020. This circuit will run across a series of sanctioned offline and online local events, through "Episodes" that feature in-game challenges and leaderboards, and a handful of major fighting game tournaments.

The Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League will make the following stops:

Frosty Faustings : January 17-18, Chicago

: January 17-18, Chicago Final Round : March 20-22, Atlanta

: March 20-22, Atlanta NorCal Regionals : April 10-12, San Jose

: April 10-12, San Jose April Annihilation : April 10-12, New Jersey

: April 10-12, New Jersey Combo Breaker : May 23-25, Chicago

: May 23-25, Chicago CEO Gaming : June 26-28, Orlando

: June 26-28, Orlando Evolution 2020 (Top 8): July 31 - August 1, Las Vegas

For those unfamiliar with Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, this is a 3v3 fighting game that operates in the vein of tag fighters like Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3. It's fast-paced action from start to finish, with players able to call in assists from their partners and even some of their Zords. Characters include Power Rangers and their adversaries from across multiple television seasons, along with several characters from the acclaimed comic book series. New characters continue to be added on a regular basis. Cross-platform play is available across PC, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

For more on the Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid League, be sure to check out the Battle for the Grid website.