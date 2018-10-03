Fable trademark is being refreshed by Microsoft with apparent 'intent to use'
The state of the Fable franchise is a hotbed of rumors right now, and Microsoft has added fuel to the fire with renewal of the franchise trademark.
The crew behind Forza Horizon 4 have implemented a way for players to earn experience without having to play the game at all.
Explore the world and unlock all in-game events by earning Influence quickly in Forza Horizon 4.
Forza Horizon 4 is releasing soon, but will the latest from PlayGround Games be landing on the PlayStation 4?
The team's newly-opened second studio will be focused on a new open-world action RPG.
After a long trip to Australia, the team at Playground Games attempts to build the ultimate racing game by bringing the action to their home in the United Kingdom.
Spring, summer, winter, and fall promise to change the way you drive in Forza Horizon 4. We speak with one of the game’s design directors about what the changing weather brings to the race.
I can see for miles and miles.
Hope for a new installment in the much-loved series have been bleak for some time. But, a deleted tweet and a job posting may hold some clues to the series' possible return.
Playground Games has been planning this for awhile, but did not want to 'rush into it.'