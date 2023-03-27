Lighthouse Games formed by Playground Games co-founder & former devs
Gavin Raeburn and the rest of the newly formed Lighthouse Games are working on a AAA title set in a new IP.
Playground Games co-founder Gavin Raeburn and a number of further former developers from the studio have formed Lighthouse Games. The latest studio to come from a bunch of veterans leaving an established group, Lighthouse Games has even opened up its offices in Leamington Spa where Playground Games is also headquartered. Lighthouse’s first order of business is working on a AAA game set in an all-new IP.
Lighthouse Games announced its opening with the launch of its website on March 27, 2023. Raeburn also shared a statement of optimism about what lies ahead and what the team is setting out to achieve:
Lighthouse Games is the latest among a growing list of veterans and studio founders that have exited established developer houses to create new studios and pursue new visions. It’s even joined in Leamington Spa by another such studio, Maverick Games, which was formed by former Forza Horizon devs from Playground, including former Forza Horizon franchise creative director Mike Brown.
It remains to be seen if Lighthouse Games will remain within the racing genre with its first project or explore new grounds, but we’re sure to see something out of the studio in the time ahead. Stay tuned as we await a reveal of Raeburn and Lighthouse’s new IP and game.
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Lighthouse Games formed by Playground Games co-founder & former devs