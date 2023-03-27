Lighthouse Games formed by Playground Games co-founder & former devs Gavin Raeburn and the rest of the newly formed Lighthouse Games are working on a AAA title set in a new IP.

Playground Games co-founder Gavin Raeburn and a number of further former developers from the studio have formed Lighthouse Games. The latest studio to come from a bunch of veterans leaving an established group, Lighthouse Games has even opened up its offices in Leamington Spa where Playground Games is also headquartered. Lighthouse’s first order of business is working on a AAA game set in an all-new IP.

Lighthouse Games announced its opening with the launch of its website on March 27, 2023. Raeburn also shared a statement of optimism about what lies ahead and what the team is setting out to achieve:

I’m delighted that 30 former colleagues and other industry heavyweights have chosen to join me at Lighthouse. With Horizon, Playground and I created one of the most successful Xbox franchises of all time. We delivered significant commercial success year after year, to massive critical acclaim, following the success from my time at Codemasters leading Dirt, Grid and F1. That DNA is now at Lighthouse, and with it, we intend to build something truly special using all our experience to create a new genre-defining franchise.

Gavin Raeburn was joined at Lighthouse Games by a number of veteran games industry talent, many of which also came from Playground Games.

Source: Lighthouse Games

Lighthouse Games is the latest among a growing list of veterans and studio founders that have exited established developer houses to create new studios and pursue new visions. It’s even joined in Leamington Spa by another such studio, Maverick Games, which was formed by former Forza Horizon devs from Playground, including former Forza Horizon franchise creative director Mike Brown.

It remains to be seen if Lighthouse Games will remain within the racing genre with its first project or explore new grounds, but we’re sure to see something out of the studio in the time ahead. Stay tuned as we await a reveal of Raeburn and Lighthouse’s new IP and game.