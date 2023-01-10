Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Forza Horizon developers form AAA studio Maverick Games

Maverick Games is a new studio from ex-leaders at Playground Games.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Maverick Games
4

It’s commonplace for developers to leave their long-held studio positions to forge their own path with a new group. That is exactly the case with a couple of higher-ups at Playground Games, who have left the Forza Horizon and Fable developer to start their own studio. Mike Brown and several other Playground veterans have formed Maverick Games, a new AAA gaming studio.

GamesIndustry.biz published a report this morning that revealed that Maverick Games had been established by a team of ex-Playground Games developers. Mike Brown is leading the team which also includes Tom Butcher, Matt Craven, Gareth Harwood, and Fraser Strachan. The group all comes from high-level roles such as executive producer, content director, and audio director. Harinder Sangha serves as COO and Elly Marshall has been brought on as UX/UI Director.

The rear of a car in Forza Horizon 5

Source: Playground Games

GI.biz also spoke with Brown to get more insight behind the creation of Maverick Games. “[In 2021] we shipped Forza Horizon 5, which was a thrill to work on,” he told the publication. “As much as I had an amazing journey at Playground, I was asking myself, what's next? Do I stick with this fun, good job? Or do I look for other opportunities?

Brown also said that the team at Maverick Games is encouraged to take creative risks with their projects. There’s no word on what the team will make first, but our newly created Maverick Games topic page will have all future news on the studio’s operations.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    January 10, 2023 9:55 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Forza Horizon developers form AAA studio Maverick Games

    • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 10, 2023 10:06 AM

      How can a new startup studio like this claim they're AAA?

      Is it just the funds they have? Their previous experience? I feel like your new place has gotta ship a AAA product before saying that sort of thing.

      Who cares tho, it's all nonsense these days anyway.

      • TroZ legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 10, 2023 10:10 AM

        Is Dejobaan Games, LLC a sextuple A developer because they shipped "AaAaAA!!! - A Reckless Disregard for Gravity" ?

      • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        January 10, 2023 10:24 AM

        AAA games has been a dumb term for decades now, generally it's down to some vague studio size and budget.

        • node legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          January 10, 2023 10:24 AM

          Sorry, my last sentence is dumb and wrong, it's all marketing bullshit.

        • razlebol legacy 10 years
          reply
          January 10, 2023 11:06 AM

          Yep. It doesn't mean shit. Hades is AAA in my mind but it isn't according to some stupid unclear definition.

    • u sir name legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      January 10, 2023 10:12 AM

      I'm going to form a studio to make a game about The Fonz so I can call it AAAAAAAAAAYYYY - The Fonz.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 10, 2023 10:32 AM

      Goose!

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 10, 2023 12:28 PM

      I guess they got tired of making cars games over and over. It's a shame, because they are damn good car games.

