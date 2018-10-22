PUBG Update 5.2 patch notes updates Vikendi map, adds Spike Traps
Drivers beware and snipers rejoice! PUBG's Update 5.2 brings spike traps and overhauls the Vikendi map entirely.
Drivers beware and snipers rejoice! PUBG's Update 5.2 brings spike traps and overhauls the Vikendi map entirely.
A race track, decluttering, and more are just some of the changes made to Miramar.
The Chinese version of PUBG mobile has been supplanted by Game for Peace, a censored version of the game that notably removes blood and gore.
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds managed to draw in nearly one billion dollars revenue in 2018 on top of over $300 million in profit.
PlayerUnknown (Brendan Greene) is changing things up as he goes to head new PUBG Special Projects division in Amsterdam.
MMORPG Tera is about to hold one of its strangest events yet, crossing over with the battle royale world of PUBG.
Make sure you jump online before tomorrow to get your free goodies.
The first National PUBG League season is set to kick off in 2019 with $1 million at stake.
When Bluehole promised to #FIXPUBG, maybe they weren't kidding.
Xbox fans can now enjoy the savory taste of official chicken dinners now that the game hits version 1.0.