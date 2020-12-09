PUBG Update 10.1 patch notes feature new Haven map & an NPC enemy faction Haven is a small but dense urban map coming to PUBG that features an NPC enemy force to contend with in addition to other players. Check out all of 10.1's new content here.

With the launch of PUBG’s latest season, a slew of new changes and content are at the game. News of Update 10.1 is up and with it comes a lengthy list of patch notes. Combat is going to be tighter than ever in the new Haven map, which is a dense urban 1x1 map featuring an enemy faction roaming its buildings and streets. Be sure to check out the notes below to see exactly what you’ll be contending with.

PUBG Update 10.1 patch notes

The PUBG corporation recently released the Update 10.1 patch notes via a developer update. The new map, Haven, is easily the most prominent addition to the game as this season kicks off. Wandering the map is a new NPC Pillar faction: a group of soldiers armed to the teeth and bristling at the arrival of players aiming to raid its turf. Scout helicopters will try to track players and alert tactical trucks to your presence to gun you down. Meanwhile Pillar commanders and guards are protecting some pretty good gear… if you can kill them and take it.

That’s not all though, new gear makes an appearance, such as the emergency parachute for quick getaways from rooftop skirmishes. Update 10.1 also ushers in a new season of Ranked play and a fresh Survivor Pass full of new rewards and missions. Check out the full list of patch notes just below.

New Map: Haven

Welcome to Haven, an industrial island in the rust belt of America.

Haven is a dense, 1x1 urban map and supports up to 32 players at a time in Duos or 1-Man Duos.

The Districts of Haven

Carbon Steelworks

At the center of Haven, we find a massive mill- the Carbon Steelworks Complex. Explore it's fiery depths to secure precious loot, or use your parkour skills to explore the rooftop! This location offers gunplay at all ranges, but be sure to check those dark corners!

Coal Yards

An industrial wasteland: traverse material piles, climb cranes, and make sure you aren't too noticeable under the florescent lights. The Coal Yards are a sniper's paradise!

Industrial Zone

To the North, players will explore the Industrial Zone. Comprised of factories, chemical manufacturers, and storage facilities, players must navigate long range encounters in the field, and brutal closed quarter combat indoors.

Residential Zone

Explore the heart of Haven- the Residential Zone. Fight to the very top of our high-rise apartments, and use the tactical parachute to float down to the crowded streets below, and be careful- the Pillar Tactical patrols Main Street!

Overpass

Running through the center of Haven, the Overpass serves 2 functions. If you go under- you are shielded from the Scout Helicopter, but will encounter other players. If over- you are most likely alone, but a sitting target for the Scout! Choose wisely!

Docks

To the West, the well-lit docks provide generous cover, and traversal opportunities for players to take advantage of! And players who don't mind a high risk/reward gameplay can use the old barges as a shortcut!

Seasonal Match

Haven is only available during Season 10.

TPP & FPP

32 players each match.

No normal bots in the map acting as players, or included in the player count.

Duo Mode only, including 1-Man Duo.

Match length is shorter than other maps. You'll earn around 70% of the BP compared to a full-length match on another map.

You can work towards Mastery, Survivor Pass and BattleStat progress in Haven but your stats aren't recorded in the Career tab.

Pillar Guards and Commanders

Members of Pillar protect their respective areas and attack players on sight.

Pillar Guards hold basic equipment while Pillar Commanders hold top-tier equipment.

Once attacked, they send backup requests to Pillar Scout Helicopters which can then in turn alert the Pillar Tactical.

Spawns only in Haven.

Pillar Supply Cache

The Pillar Supply Cache replaces Care Packages, and require cache keys to be looted.

Players can gain cache keys from defeating Pillar Commanders.

Once the cache is opened, all players can approach the cache and loot it.

Spawns only in Haven.

Pillar Scout Helicopter

This helicopter roams the skies of Haven, detecting players hiding in open spaces.

A spotlight is shone directly on detected players and their position is relayed directly to Pillar Tactical. Pillar Tactical then move out towards the highlighted players to launch their assault.

Spawns only in Haven.

Pillar Tactical

This scary piece of equipment roams around Haven and attacks players on sight. The Pillar Tactical cannot be destroyed, so if you run into one, don't try to fight it - just run away! This big beast even shoots fire bombs to attack players hiding behind cover in front of it.

Pillar Tactical communicates with other members of Pillar, responding to calls for backup and joining in engagements.

Spawns only in Haven.

Emergency Parachute

Emergency Parachutes can be found around Haven and used to quickly descend from high places and prevent fall damage. Don't forget to deploy the parachute when making that daring rooftop escape, because they won't deploy by themselves.

This is a single-use item which fills the belt slot of your inventory.

Spawns only in Haven.

Survivor Pass Season 10: Breakthrough

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough begins December 16, 2020 upon completion of live server maintenance.

The pass ends on March 24 at 11am KST and you'll have until maintenance on March 31st to claim any pass rewards.

Kill missions will only be completed when you get a kill during the match, not just from assisting with a kill credited to another player.

Accumulated kills or assists achieved during a match will be reflected in the kill or assist missions.

Mission Types

Survivor Pass: Breakthrough provides the following types of missions: Daily missions Weekly missions Season missions: There are two types of Season missions for different weapon types. SR missions SG missions Challenge missions: These missions can be completed by exploring every corner of the map.



Ranked Season 10

Season 9 Ranked rewards will be delivered upon login. For details on these rewards, please refer to the End of Season 9 Ranked and Rewards Announcement.

As usual, players will need to complete five placement matches at the start of the new season.

Players will receive an initial rank for the season upon completion of their placement matches.

Performance in these placement matches as well as the final rank in the previous season will be used to determine an initial rank at the end of placements.

The Season 9 Leaderboards will be finalized.

Following the Live Server maintenance, the Season 9 leaderboards will be updated to the final version.

Ranked Mode Updates

The method used to calculate RP changes for Ranked matches has been reworked to improve the player experience and reduce fatigue.

The overall pace of gaining/losing RP has been greatly increased to reduce grind and based on performance compared to the player’s current Rank.

Players should now be able to more accurately predict how many games they would need to win or lose in a row in order to reach a given Rank.

Additional Team Kill Penalties

Team killing in ranked will now also result in a matchmaking delay penalty.

Added Erangel Ferry

The Erangel Ferry currently in Normal matches will be added to Ranked and Esports modes.

Ranked Season 10 Rewards

The following rewards will be available based on the players' rank at the end of Ranked Season 10. Emblems Season 10 Ranked Mirado Season 10 Ranked Parachute

We will keep you updated with details through additional announcements, including the Ranked Season 10 End and Rewards announcement as we get deeper into Season 10.

Matchmaking Changes

The following queues will be available for Season 10:

AS FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Solo/Squad

KRJP FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Solo/Squad

SEA FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

EU FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Solo/Squad TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad

RU FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad

NA FPP: Solo/Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad TPP: Solo/Squad

SA FPP: Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad TPP: Solo/Squad

OC FPP: Duo/Squad, Ranked Squad TPP: Solo/Duo/Squad



Gameplay

Spectate your Victory Pose in FPP

You can now switch to TPP after winning an FPP match to better celebrate your win.

Before, it was difficult to see your victory pose and awesome skins when winning a game in FPP.

Now, after winning a game in FPP, use the Toggle Perspective key (V) to switch to TPP and celebrate your victory.

Boost Heal Animation Improvements

To better visualize the affects of boosts, the Heal icon animation speed now changes between 4 speed intervals based on your boost level,

A quick reminder of the 4 boost levels and their effects:

Level 1: Heal 1 HP every 8 seconds

Level 2: Heal 2 HP every 8 seconds

Level 3: Heal 3 HP every 8 seconds and adds a 2,5% character speed boost

Level 4: Heal 4 HP every 8 seconds and adds a 5% character speed boost

Mastery Medals

New Mastery medals are now available.

View Mastery medals in Career - Medals.

There are Combat, Survival, and Commemoration medals.

15 medals are available to earn.

Earned Mastery Medals can be upgraded to a new look after fulfilling specific conditions.

You can only earn medals in Normal and Ranked matches.

There are medals you can continue to earn in a single match by meeting the conditions and medals you can only earn once per match.

The Match Results screen has been updated to include medals earned by you and your teammates.

Existing Weapon Mastery medals will be removed and their details will also be deleted from the match results.

Emotes In The Lobby

Players can now use Emotes in the out-game lobby to show off to their friends.

Open the emote wheel with the assigned hotkey, or Emote shortcut. The selected emote plays until the wheel disappears.

You can cancel the activated Emote by clicking RMB.

Available in lobbies for Normal and Training Mode. Not available in Ranked.

Customize - Costume Preset

Introducing the Costume Preset feature. Dress up for the map you're playing before jumping into the match!

Save character skin presets in the Lobby - Customize menu.

Players can use up to 5 preset slots.

1 free with 4 available from Survival Pass rewards or purchasable from the Store.

Players can trigger Costume Preset while in the starting area before a game starts

Once a game starts, costume preset is blocked

After getting into a match, players can select a preset by opening the inventory and choosing a preset slot at the bottom.

You may not see the visual change immediately, but don't worry - it'll be ready when the match starts.

UI/UX

Skin Preview Improvements

Added a functionality to wear/take off skins during previews.

Checkout UI has been improved(Steam only).

The amount of G-coin players own is displayed in the checkout modal that appears when making a purchase.

Streamlined the purchase flow so players can buy G-Coin right away when they don't have enough G-Coin.

Players can decide how much G-Coin they need and buy it immediately.

Made changes to more easily identify BP and G-Coin icons from each other.

Customize menu has been improved

Changed the background for the Customize menu

Added a tool tip for Emote tab

Added Motor Glider and Aquarail filters to Customize - Vehicle - Others menu.

Improved functionality to skip intro videos upon launch.

Players are prompted to hold a button to skip the intro after pressing any key while the video is playing.

Improved the visual consistency of certain tabs.

Custom Match waiting room UI improvements have been made.

QoL Improvements

System Menu Improvement

Opening the System Menu while in-game now shows lots of useful much more information.

Normal Matches

Along with the existing system menu, teammates list and their voice chat settings and mission list are shown.

In Solo mode, only the mission list is displayed.

Ranked Mode

Along with the existing system menu, teammates list, their Kill/Assist and voice chat settings, and Survivor Pass mission list are shown.

Teammates' Kill/Assist are displayed in Ranked Mode only.

Arcade – TDM

Up to 10 team members and their voice chat settings are shown along with the Survivor Pass mission list

Custom Matches

You can view a list of up to 10 teammates.

The previous Team Management menu was removed, as you can now view the information immediately in the System Menu.

On-Screen Key Guide Improvement

Added an option to display more advanced key commands, rather than only covering the basics.

In Settings - Gameplay - Onscreen Key Guide, players can choose between the basic Key Guide and advanced Key Guide.

Basic - Display basic key commands for novice players who are new to FPS games, including PUBG.

Advanced - Display advanced key commands for players who have played FPS but are not familiar with PUBG.

Sound

UI sounds in the lobby have been improved.

Sanhok

We've heard your feedback and have made changes to Sanhok's weather, reducing overall brightness and re-balancing the color palette, alongside improving interiors.

Team Deathmatch

This new feature allows you to customize spawn kits in Team Deathmatch.

Each weapon can be customized using the "Customize Kit" button on the Spawn Kit settings page or the score page.

Store up to five Customized Spawn Kits.

Select a Spawn Kit on the scoreboard.

The categories for the Spawn Kit are SG / SMG / AR / DMR / SR / ETC.

If you choose not to use customized Spawn Kits, the following are provided by default: M416 / Beryl / M24 / SLR / Vector.

Performance

Hitching while players are in starting plane has been reduced with UI optimization.

Skin & Items

2020 Christmas skins sets - 7 set items, 23 individual items (Sales period: 2020-12-16 Live server maintenance ~ 2021-01-13 Live server maintenance)

2021 New Years Skin - 8 set items, 29 individual items (Sales period: 2020-12-30 Live server maintenance ~ 2021-02-24 Live server maintenance)

Celebrate the Year of the Cow with these amoosing outfits!

G-COIN Value Pack - 1 set item with G-Coin (Sales period: 2020-12-16 Live server maintenance ~ 2021-03-31 Live server maintenance)

17SHOU'S BUNDLE - 1 set item, 3 individual items (Sales period: 2021-01-07 Live server maintenance ~ 2021-04-01 Live server maintenance)

Multiple Preset Slot Coupon (30 Days)

Bug Fixes

Fixed the incorrect location of the category text in the Settings menu.

Fixed some strange Dirt Bike animations.

Numerous map fixes were made on Sanhok.

Fixed the issue where the name "Dacia" was displayed in both English and Chinese at the same time under CUSTOMIZE → VEHICLE → CATEGORY.

Fixed the issue where abnormal text was displayed in the preview of G-Coin Black Friday items.

Fixed a typing error under the SETTINGS → Cloud Save menu.

Fixed the issue where bare footstep sounds were played when wearing Sadiya's Wedding Dress / Sadiya's Battle Suit.

Rolled back the FPP camera point of view from the accidental change with Update 9.2.

Fixed the issue where the player nicknames weren't displayed when driving in spectating mode.

Fixed the issue where the sound of the purchase button was played even when selecting the cancel button in the purchase popup.

Fixed the issue of certain vehicles being able to deal damage to players by crashing into buildings when the players are standing behind a door.

Fixed the issue of character models displaying abnormally at distance while holding a weapon

Fixed an issue where the aiming position looked awkward after scrolling through a replay.

Fixed the issue where weapon scopes were not displayed while using free cam in replays.

Fixed the issue of the killfeed not being displayed when scrolling through the replay.

Fixed the issue of the report feature from the timeline not functioning in the replay.

Fixed the issue of the Blue Zone time gauge above the minimap not being displayed properly when scrolling through a replay.

Fixed the issue where the bullet tracer, team color/thickness controls didn't work during replays.

Fixed the issue of the spectator priority mode not working.

Fixed the issue of certain HUD elements not displaying when using healing/boost items items.

PUBG Update 10.1 is live now. Be sure to check out what Haven has to offer, but be wary of the Pillar. Don’t forget to check out our previous PUBG coverage as well, including previous patch notes.