PUBG creator PlayerUnknown forms new independent studio The man behind PUBG is now embarking on a whole new adventure.

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is largely recognized as the driving force behind battle royale pioneer PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, a.ka. PUBG. However, the PUBG life looks to be fully behind him and it's now reached a point where Greene has put together an independent studio of his very own.

Greene's new venture is appropriately named PlayerUnknown Productions, which will operate out of Amsterdam in the Netherlands. According to a press release issued on Tuesday evening, Greene exited his role with PUBG publisher Krafton, Inc. in order to put together the new studio. However, this will not be the end of their working relationship, as Krafton will have a minority stake in Greene's new development house.

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and Krafton for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," Greene said via Tuesday's press release. "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

There's been a lot of mystery surrounding Greene's current endeavors. Back at the 2019 Game Awards, a trailer was unveiled for a game only known as Prologue, which had been touted as a "PlayerUnknown production." Looking at the PlayerUnknown Productions home page, it now appears that Prologue will remain in development from Greene's new studio. There was largely radio silence from Greene since that initial reveal. Earlier this month, his Twitter account had mysteriously deleted all tweets with the exception of a lone cryptic message from August 2 that read, "brb."

Even with Greene's departure, PUBG remains in good hands with Krafton. The game is recently coming off of its 13.1 update and remains in the middle of Season 13. We'll have our eye on PlayerUnknown Productions and what comes out of it, so keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.