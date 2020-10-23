PUBG launches official lore website along Season 9 With years of history, the new PUBG lore website keeps all of the story in one place.

PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS without a doubt ignited the battle royale craze that we’re still seeing the impact of now. Like many of these last-man-standing games, PUBG has always been heavy on the gameplay and combat, with minimal attention to a narrative or story. That being said, there are inklings and clues to the lore in PUBG littered throughout the game’s past seasons. With the release of Season 9, PUBG is launching a new website entirely focused on lore and story in the battle royale.

PUBG Corp announced the new website on October 23, 2020. Lore.pubg.com is the new home for all story and narrative info for the battle royale. The keen-eyed fans of PUBG have likely connected a lot of the dots over the past few years, but this new site will work as an official reference for what’s going on in the mysterious world of PUBG. The site features info tying into the release of Season 9, and the new constantly changing map, Paramo.

Titled “Mysteries Unknown - Paramo,” the latest lore video takes a look at Dr. Burton Northrop, the archeologist that traveled to the Andes mountains in hopes of discovering Paramo. The video is narrated by Jonathan Frakes, who fans will recognize from his roles in Star Trek and Beyond Belief. The video is reminiscent of the brand of mystery shows that littered television networks back in the 90s, feeling like an ad for a longer program.

“Over the course of PUBG Season 9, a series of short stories will be unveiled on the website that focuses on Mad Malholtra, a member of the group known as the Sanhok Four who were previously revealed in Season 8,” PUBG Corp shared. Putting a stronger emphasis on lore and characters will hopefully give more personality to the battle royale.

