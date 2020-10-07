PUBG has Star Trek actor Jonathan Frakes narrating its new lore videos Cleary tapping on classic shows like Unsolved Mysteries and Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, PUBG's Mysteries Unknown lore videos utilize the masterful narration of Jonathan Frakes.

Beyond Belief: Fact or Ficiton was a pretty great show detailing stories of both real and imaginary matters of supernatural or paranormal activity. It’s popularity among a cult fandom is aided by the excellent presentation of famous actor and former Star Trek star Jonathan Frakes. Now, PUBG is tapping Frakes for lore videos with a distinctly Beyond Belief and Unsolved Mysteries flavor to them, exploring different background context of the new seasons in PUBG Mysteries Unknown.

The PUBG Company launched the latest Mysteries Unknown video on the PUBG YouTube channel on October 7, 2020. The new video teases what could probably be an upcoming location in PUBG, known as Paramo. It seems this mountainous plateau region could be home to the legendary Fountain of Youth, which assuredly has explorers interested in it. As Frakes delivers the fun nods to mystery and myth present in popular ‘90s TV shows of this variety, we get to learn a little bit more about what Paramo might have in store for us as we make our way through Season 8.

Season 8 of PUBG has brought a lot of worthwhile goods with it. We’ve seen a full redesign of the Sanhok map, as well as a crossover with popular kpop group Blackpink to name a few major recent events in the game. One of the original battle royales, PUBG continues to keep fresh content coming to make things interesting players who are staying along for the ride. It’s hard to know exactly what Paramo is just yet, but Frakes’ silky dulcet tones have us convinced it’s going to be an interesting and mysterious place we could be exploring in the near future of the game.

As we wait to see further details on Paramo and more, be sure to check out our previous news on PUBG, including the 8.3 patch notes that brought ferries and jammer packs to the game.