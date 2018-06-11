Bayonetta & Vanquish remaster bundle leaked, coming in February 2020
A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.
A listing on the Microsoft Store has revealed that Bayonetta and Vanquish are being bundled in a 10th Anniversary Edition set.
With so much to digest in Nintendo's E3 2019 Direct, many were left scratching their heads and wondering: Where was Bayonetta 3 at E3 2019?
Babylon’s Fall, a new IP from PlatinumGames and Square Enix, will arrive in 2019.
Become one hell of an oni-slayer in this new mobile adventure.