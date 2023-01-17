Raiden voice actor teases upcoming announcements for Metal Gear Quinton Flynn who voices Raiden recently told fans to 'stay tuned' for announcements in the coming weeks.

Quinton Flynn who voices Raiden in Konami’s Metal Gear franchise, including titles like Metal Gear Solid 2 and 4 as well as Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, recently shared an interesting statement with fans on social media. First, Flynn shared a video promoting their presence on the site Cameo which lets fans order personalized videos from celebrities.

In the replies to this, it was noted that the 10th anniversary of Metal Gear Rising is happening next month, with another fan speculating over what Konami might have planned for such an occasion. Suggesting “perhaps a Metal Gear Rising 2” or a potential Metal Gear showcase. To this, Flynn replied that fans should stay tuned, “for things to be announced in the coming weeks.”

Stayed tuned for things to be announced in the coming weeks 😉 — Quinton Flynn (@quintonflynn) January 17, 2023

No further information was provided, though Flynn did end this sentence with a winking emoji, further hinting at Metal Gear-related announcements on the horizon. As for what these announcements could be in relation to, Flynn retweeted the comment about the 10th anniversary of Metal Gear Rising next month, so it’s possible these announcements pertain to Metal Gear Rising specifically. Of course, we won’t know for certain until we get closer to the aforementioned 10th anniversary of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance which previously released back on February 19, 2013.

All in all, the promise of news regarding the Metal Gear franchise is exciting and we plan to do exactly as Flynn suggested and keep an eye out for announcements “in the coming weeks.” Now that you’re caught up, we’re curious to hear what you think these announcements will be in relation to. Do you think we may hear about a new Metal Gear Rising game? Let us know in Chatty!

