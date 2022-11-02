Konami Q2 2023 earnings results saw Gaming revenue increase of 39.5% YoY The company is still riding high on Yu-Gi-Oh!, and bolstered by recent releases such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection.

These days, it feels likely that nobody really brings Konami to mind first when they think of gaming. The company has left its glory days behind, focusing more on business like amusement machines, pachislots, and other ventures. However, the company has made a recent concentrated effort to make waves in the gaming space again and it paid off in the recent quarter. Konami’s Q2 2023 wasn’t stellar, but the company did post a 39.5 percent increase in Gaming & Systems revenue in its recent earnings results.

Konami posted its Q2 2023 earnings results on its investor relations website on November 2, 2022. In said earnings results, it was a bit of a lukewarm quarter overall for Konami. It posted a small increase in overall revenue year-over-year, but many other metrics, such as operating costs and profits were not as good. However, one illuminating number was Konami’s Gaming & Systems revenue. The company’s revenue for this category was 17.1 billion yen, up 39.5 percent against the 12.3 billion yen for the same section in Q2 2022.

For one of the first times in a long time, Konami has an unusually stacked chart of upcoming games between the Suikoden HD Remasters and Silent Hill revival.

Source: Konami

There are a number of reasons Konami’s Gaming segment might be doing substantially better than usual in Q2 2023. The Yu-Gi-Oh! franchise continues to sell well for the company with mobile games like Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel and console titles like Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel Dawn of the Battle Royale!! helping. That said, Konami also had notable success this last quarter with the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, which has reportedly done well in US and Europe.

Konami also has a lot of prospective hits lined up with the revival of the Silent Hill Franchise and the Suikoden HD Remasters on the horizon. That could make for further solid quarters in the company’s gaming metrics. Stay tuned for more earnings results reporting as further companies finish their fiscal quarters in the weeks ahead.