Hideki Kamiya leaving PlatinumGames next month

PlatinumGames has announced that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving the company in October of this year. Hideki Kamiya took to X (formerly Twitter), to confirm the news, provide a small insight into the decision behind the change, and offer confirmation that he will continue to create.

On September 25, 2023, PlatinumGames announced on X (formerly Twitter) that vice president of the company, Hideki Kamiya, would be departing the company on October 12, 2023.

The following is a transcript of the post:

We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day. We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!

Hideki Kamiya followed up with a post confirming the news while also providing more information on why he is choosing to leave the company he helped create.

As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account, I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. And was by no means an easy decision to make. However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.

Hideki Kamiya and other Capcom employees founded PlatinumGames in 2006 after leaving the major game developer and publisher. He became vice president of PlatinumGames in 2017 while still overseeing the creation of several titles such as Astral Chain, Bayonetta 3, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Though it is no doubt surprising to hear that Hideki Kamiya is leaving the very company he founded, it sounds as though he plans to continue creating video games that feature his own personal flair. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on what Hideki Kamiya does next.