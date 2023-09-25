New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy GuideStarfield Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
Starfield Strategy Guide

Hideki Kamiya leaving PlatinumGames next month

Hideki Kamiya has been the vice president of PlatinumGames since 2017 but has left after 'a lot of consideration'.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
PlatinumGames
2

PlatinumGames has announced that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving the company in October of this year. Hideki Kamiya took to X (formerly Twitter), to confirm the news, provide a small insight into the decision behind the change, and offer confirmation that he will continue to create.

On September 25, 2023, PlatinumGames announced on X (formerly Twitter) that vice president of the company, Hideki Kamiya, would be departing the company on October 12, 2023.

The following is a transcript of the post:

We regret to announce that Hideki Kamiya will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023.

We are truly grateful for his creative ideas, leadership, and contribution to the growth of PlatinumGames from our start-up to this very day.

We believe that he will continue to succeed in his future endeavors as a game creator. We are looking forward to seeing the game industry grow into a better place with him in it. We wish him all the best for the future!

Hideki Kamiya followed up with a post confirming the news while also providing more information on why he is choosing to leave the company he helped create.

As announced on the official PlatinumGames X account, I will be leaving PlatinumGames on October 12, 2023. This came after a lot of consideration based on my own beliefs. And was by no means an easy decision to make. However, I feel this outcome is for the best. I will continue to create in my Hideki Kamiya way. I hope you'll keep your eyes peeled.

Hideki Kamiya and other Capcom employees founded PlatinumGames in 2006 after leaving the major game developer and publisher. He became vice president of PlatinumGames in 2017 while still overseeing the creation of several titles such as Astral Chain, Bayonetta 3, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon.

Though it is no doubt surprising to hear that Hideki Kamiya is leaving the very company he founded, it sounds as though he plans to continue creating video games that feature his own personal flair. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we keep you updated on what Hideki Kamiya does next.

Guides Editor
Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola