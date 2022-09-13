Babylon's Fall servers to shut down in February 2023 Square Enix and PlatinumGames' multiplayer action RPG Babylon's Fall will run until February with sales of physical and digital versions shutting down today.

Babylon’s Fall was a game that never really had a chance, and the chances it did have were not impressive. It’s a live-service action RPG multiplayer title with a dismal grind, uninspired enemies, and a nonsensical plot, to name a few of its common critiques. And it seems it won’t last past the year it launched in. Square Enix and PlatinumGames have announced that service is ending on the game in February 2023 and new sales of the physical and digital versions are ending today.

Square Enix and PlatinumGames announced the decision on Babylon’s Fall in a statement posted on the game’s website on September 13, 2022. As of today, new sales of physical and digital copies of the game will cease, as well as availability to purchase season passes and premium currency in the game. The game’s Season 2 will play out with some planned events finishing up. Then on February 27, 2023, Babylon’s Fall’s servers will shut down and the game will be unplayable from there on out.

Square Enix and PlatinumGames posted a roadmap of what players can expect out of the last months of Babylon's Fall's service before it gets shut down.

Source: Square Enix

Babylon’s Fall came out in March 2022, earlier this year, and it didn’t impress many. We were not fans in our own Shacknews review, citing its grindy combat, unsatisfying live-service elements, and general clunkiness. It was a rare miss for PlatinumGames, but the team still tried to keep the game going with new content and events and will continue to do so up until its end.

“In terms of the plan moving forward, Season 2 will run until Tuesday, November 29, 2022, as scheduled, and the Final Season will begin with the maintenance scheduled on the same day,” the statement reads. “This Final Season is the period during which you can earn the ranking rewards of Season 2. As a way of expressing our gratitude to all our players, we plan to implement as many events and other initiatives as we can, leading up to the end of the service.”

And with that, it looks like the curtain is closing on the short-lived Babylon’s Fall. Square Enix and PlatinumGames are cutting their losses and moving on. Stay tuned for any further updates.