Hideki Kamiya launches YouTube channel following exit from PlatinumGames In the channel's debut video, Kamiya speaks a little bit to his exit from PlatinumGames, as well as his intention to stay in the gaming industry.

Hideki Kamiya has started a YouTube channel and lightly addressed his exit of PlatinumGames and his future in the games industry in one of its first videos. Late in September, Kamiya and PlatinumGames shocked many by announcing they were parting ways this October. There have been a lot of questions as to what happened to cause Kamiya to leave his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Game Designer at the studio. With this YouTube video, it seems Kamiya wants to answer some of those concerns, as well as share his thoughts and plans on the gaming industry as he gives his return to work some legally required time.

Kamiya launched the Hideki Kamiya YouTube channel and put up its first video on October 12, 2023. In this first video, Kamiya does what he can to address questions about his departure at PlatinumGames and his future in the industry. According to Kamiya, he had actually decided to quit PlatinumGames about three months before his actual exit this October. He also says he can’t fully go into detail as to what happened.

The most Kamiya can say as to why he split with PlatinumGames is that the path he wanted to take as a game designer didn’t align with his work at the studio.

“I’d say, I left because I wanted to follow my beliefs as a game creator,” Kamiya cautiously explained. “And to choose the path I think is right and move on.”

To this end, Kamiya shares that he has no plans to retire from the games industry yet. However, for legal reasons, he also claimed he can’t work in the games industry for at least a year following his PlatinumGames exit. So it seems it will be a while (at least October 2024) before Kamiya can share anything substantial about a return to the industry. As for the YouTube channel, Kamiya goes out of his way to say it will not have anything to do with gaming, likely for the aforementioned legal reasons as well, but he will look for comments from viewers on what they’d like to see.

All in all, it would appear that Hideki Kamiya is looking to kill time until he can get back to work on creating games following his exit from PlatinumGames. As we wait to see what comes next with him, likely in October 2024, stay tuned for more updates here at Shacknews.