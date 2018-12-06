Persona 5 Royal is not confirmed for PC yet, says Sega
Though a couple games went up on French Amazon pages, Sega says that the listed Person 5 Royal for PC is not happening at this time.
Though a couple games went up on French Amazon pages, Sega says that the listed Person 5 Royal for PC is not happening at this time.
Mementos is going to be rocking on Nintendo Switch tomorrow when Smash Ultimate 3.0 drops the beat to end all beats. Persona fans rejoice. Joker is coming.
Nintendo offered the first look at Smash Bros. Ultimate's first Challenger Pack DLC and its packed with Persona goodness.
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight are stylish superstars, but can't carry their tunes indefinitely. Our review.
Time to burn your calories, er, dread.
Atlus committed the perfect crime by bringing Persona 5 to PlayStation 4 as an exclusive in 2017.
After fan outcry, the publisher relents and adds four more months to the original in-game dated deadline to stop streaming the game.
The publisher has put strong restrictions on anyone showing gameplay through July 7.
No Switch or PC ports.
There's a lot to do in Persona 5, which is why ATLUS decided to highlight a number of them in Persona 5's latest trailer.