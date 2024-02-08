Persona 3 Reload is the fastest Atlus game to hit 1 million units sold yet According to Atlus, Persona 3 Reload took off like a rocket, hitting a million units sold in its first seven days after release.

Persona 3 Reload released worldwide, just last week, bringing a whole can of polish to the classic RPG, and it has paid off bigtime for Atlus and Sega. As of this week, Persona 3 Reload is the fastest-selling Atlus game ever released, having reached 1 million units sold faster than any other game in the Atlus backlog yet.

Sega and Atlus shared this milestone about Persona 3 Reload via the Official Atlus West Twitter account this week.

“Persona 3 Reload sold 1,000,000 copies worldwide within its first week, becoming the fastest selling game in ATLUS history!,” the Atlus team wrote. “A huge thank you to our community for your incredible support! We look forward to breaking more records with you.”

Persona 3 Reload is the now the fastest-selling Atlus game, crossing over 1 million units sold in less than a week.

Source: Official Atlus West

Persona 3 Reload has been a much-anticipated title early on in 2024. The game took the story and characters of Persona 3 and brushed them up with graphical sensibilities and UI more akin to Persona 5. It also remixes the original soundtrack with new and reworked versions of already excellent tracks. The result is a clean-looking retread of one of the most beloved stories in the Shin Megami Tensei franchise. We very much enjoyed everything it had to offer in our Shacknews review and many others agreed it’s an absolute upgrade and one of the best ways to experience what Persona 3 has to offer.

With such success right out of the gate, Atlus and Sega are thrilled with the response so far. For more news and updates on Persona 3 Reload and other Atlus games, stay tuned here at Shacknews.