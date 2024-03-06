Persona 3 Reload Episode Aegis DLC will come in September 2024 Episode Aegis brings extended content from the PSP version of Persona 3 back to the game alongside an expansion pass of additional DLC this year.

Persona 3 Reload was an amazing early release this year, taking the great story and gameplay of the original and applying all the aesthetic and streamlining of Persona 5 to it, but it was missing key content that came with the PSP version of the game. That content is now confirmed to be coming. Atlus has announced an Expansion Pass for Persona 3 Reload that includes several waves of content, and Episode Aegis will bring extended end game content to the game in September 2024.

Atlus announced the Persona 3 Reload Expansion Pass during the Xbox Partner Showcase this week. This Expansion Pass will include three waves of DLC, the last of which is called “Episode Aegis: The Answer”. For those who don’t know, this refers to content in Persona 3 that happens after the canonical ending of the main game, featuring a new story and battles with Aegis and other members of the SEES team. It came with the PSP version of Persona 3 and will now be restored in the remake.

Persona 3 Reload has been seeing a great deal of success in 2023, quickly becoming the fastest Atlus game to hit 1 million units sold. With good reason, too. The game was a delight to play and brought Persona 3 up to a new level. One of the few issues anyone had with it was that it didn’t include the extended endgame content included with Persona 3 FES. Now that’s going to be fixed. What’s more, we’re also getting Persona 4 and Persona 5 BGM packs which launch this month, and Velvet Room costume cosmetics for the entire playable cast in May.

With the Persona 3 Expansion Pass revealed, Episode Aegis looks worth it by itself. That said, with a few other inclusions to sweeten the deal and no dates for Wave 2 and Wave 3 just yet, stay tuned for more details as they drop later this year.