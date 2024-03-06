Watch the Xbox Partner Preview March 2024 event here Get the latest updates on third-party titles coming to Xbox platforms.

Microsoft will soon hold its second Xbox Partner Preview, which will spotlight games coming to Xbox and PC in the near future. If you’re interested in watching it for yourself, you can do so right here.

Watch the Xbox Partner Preview

The Xbox Partner Preview will take place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch the stream using the livestream embed above.

Microsoft has already confirmed several details about the showcase. This includes that Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan will all be featured. It’s also been announced that the event will run for approximately 30 minutes.

That’s how you can watch the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview. If you aren’t able to tune in, you can expect to read all of the announcements and reveals right here on Shacknews.