Watch the Xbox Partner Preview March 2024 event here

Get the latest updates on third-party titles coming to Xbox platforms.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft will soon hold its second Xbox Partner Preview, which will spotlight games coming to Xbox and PC in the near future. If you’re interested in watching it for yourself, you can do so right here.

Watch the Xbox Partner Preview

The Xbox Partner Preview will take place today at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. It will be streamed on the Xbox Twitch and YouTube channels. You can also watch the stream using the livestream embed above.

Microsoft has already confirmed several details about the showcase. This includes that Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and The First Berserker: Khazan will all be featured. It’s also been announced that the event will run for approximately 30 minutes.

That’s how you can watch the March 2024 Xbox Partner Preview. If you aren’t able to tune in, you can expect to read all of the announcements and reveals right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

