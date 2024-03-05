The Persona series has shipped over 22 million units as of March 2024 Persona 3 Reload's successful release helped to push the series to around 22.6 million unit sales since its launch in February.

With Atlus and Sega’s recent launch of Persona 3 Reload, the franchise has pushed to new heights. Recently, Atlus revealed that the Persona franchise has crossed over 22 million units sold and counting. This milestone is compounded with the success of Persona 3 Reload quickly becoming Atlus’ fastest selling game yet.

Atlus shared the details of the Persona franchise’s latest milestone in a press release on the Japanese Persona Channel website, as shared by GamesIndustry.biz. According to the release, as of the beginning of March, the Persona franchise has officially achieved an overall sales unit count of around 22.6 million. That would include Persona 3 Reload, which launched at the beginning of February to high acclaim. We loved the game in our Shacknews review and it was quick to reach its first million units sold shortly after launch, garnering almost universal praise from critics and fans.

Atlus has been on a roll with the Persona series for several years now, and it arguably hit fever pitch with Persona 5. The game’s stylish look and vibrant stories marked a high point of the series, made even more so with its expanded version, Persona 5 Royal. It has spurred interest in the rest of the series, leading to players checking out other Persona games and spinoffs like the recently released Persona 5: Tactica.

With Persona, Atlus has seemed to have found a working formula and is continuing to use it well. Persona 3 Reload was a delight and fans continue to remain hungry for more. As we wait to see what’s next with the franchise, stay tuned here at Shacknews for new reveals and updates.