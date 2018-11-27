Persona 5 Royal gets Western release date & new trailer
The expanded version of Persona 5 Royal has gotten a release date and a fresh new trailer to go along with it.
The expanded version of Persona 5 Royal has gotten a release date and a fresh new trailer to go along with it.
Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers isn't a Nintendo Switch port, but a brawler that's just been confirmed.
The Phantom Thieves are converging once more with Persona 5 Royal in 2020 for Western gamers.
Pulling off an All-Out Attack Final Smash in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate features the Persona 5 team.
Joker's Smash Ultimate victory screen looks just like it does in Persona 5.
You can get Pichu, Isabelle, and a Pokemon Trainer amiibo when they come out this July, so make sure to add them to your collection.
Mementos is going to be rocking on Nintendo Switch tomorrow when Smash Ultimate 3.0 drops the beat to end all beats. Persona fans rejoice. Joker is coming.
Persona 5 S has a new website up, with more new information scheduled to arrive later this month.
Nintendo offered the first look at Smash Bros. Ultimate's first Challenger Pack DLC and its packed with Persona goodness.
Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight are stylish superstars, but can't carry their tunes indefinitely. Our review.