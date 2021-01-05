Persona soundtracks from the whole series are now available on Spotify The Persona series has featured an absolute wealth of great music throughout, and now it can be found in new official playlists on Spotify.

There are a lot of things that are iconic about the Persona series. One of those things is definitely the music. The Persona games are nearly always packed with fabulous soundtracks that are worth listening to inside and outside of the context of the game. To aid with the latter, the folks at AniPlaylist have put together a massive collection of music from across the Persona series for the listening pleasure of fans and newcomers alike, and it can all be listened to on Spotify.

AniPlaylist posted its gathered collection of Persona franchise soundtracks via its Twitter on January 4, 2021. Uploaded on the morning of January 5, 2021, a new playlist is available on Spotify featuring 746 tracks and over 24 hours of music from across the entire Persona franchise. This includes tracks from Persona 2, 3, 4, 5, and many of the spinoffs associated with them, such as the fighting game Persona 4 Arena and the rhythm games like Persona 4 Dancing All Night.

Main games soundtracks:

- Persona 5 OST

- P4 & Golden OST

- P3 & FES OST

- P2 Sound Collections



But also:

- P4 Dancing All Night OST

- P4 Arena Ultimax OST

- Never More -Reincarnation: Persona 4-

- P3 & P4 Vocal Sound Collection

- PQ & PQ2 OST

- MUSIC FES 2013

- SUPER LIVE 2015 — AniPlaylist (@AniPlaylist) January 4, 2021

It’s quite the incredible collection of music. Many players will be familiar with Persona 4 and 5 as the major high points of the series, but Persona 2 and 3 are also full of good tracks to jam to or just keep on in the background while you work. Moreover, the inclusion of bonus albums such as vocal variants of songs and special edition releases is an absolute treat of remixed and rearranged favorites. AniPlaylist is known for posting music from popular animated series and albums associated with them, but it’s cool to see the popular Persona franchise come out in all of that.

It will also certainly help to keep the hype train rolling as we wait for the Musou-style Persona 5: Strikers to launch in February 2021. Stay tuned and jam to some sweet Persona soundtracks while we await further details here at Shacknews.