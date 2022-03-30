Persona 5 leaves the PS Plus Collection in May 2022 Players with active PlayStation Plus subscriptions can still claim Person 5 to play even after the game is removed from the PS Plus Collection.

Sony’s PlayStation Plus Collection has been an added value to the PS Plus Subscription since launch, allowing active subscribers to download, play, and keep a selection of digital titles as long as you still have your PS Plus Subscription. There are a number of quality titles in the collection, but a prominent one is about to exit the collection soon. Persona 5 is set to be removed from the PS Plus Collection by May 2022, though PS Plus subscribers can still claim it to keep until then.

PlayStation announced Persona 5’s exit from the PS Plus Collection as it announced new PS Plus free games for April 2022. According to a small additional detail beneath April 2022’s free game rundown, PlayStation notes that Persona 5 is exiting the PS Plus Collection by May 11, 2022. It’s worth noting that players that claim Persona 5 for their digital gaming library through the PS Plus Collection will still be able to redownload and play the game even after it leaves the collection in May.

Despite leaving the PlayStation Plus Collection in May, PS Plus subscribers can claim the game before then to keep playing as long as one's subscription remains active.

Persona 5 has been another star performing JRPG out of Atlus and Sega since its original launch in Japan in 2016 and worldwide in 2017. Besides being a smash hit, it has had quality expansions in the form of Persona 5 Royal and semi-sequel spinoffs in the form of Persona 5 Strikers. While not perfect, it did further popularize the Persona JRPG series, introducing it to a wealth of new players. Its inclusion in the PlayStation Plus Collection was a quality offering.

Fortunately, there’s still time to take advantage of it. Persona 5 isn’t set to leave the collection till May 2022 and, if claimed before then, it will still be playable as long as you have an active PS Plus subscription. With that in mind, pick it up if you haven’t already, and stay tuned for further updates on PS Plus (such as its upcoming expansion) and more as they become available.