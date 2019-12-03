Persona 5 Royal gets Western release date & new trailer The expanded version of Persona 5 Royal has gotten a release date and a fresh new trailer to go along with it.

Persona 5 is pretty good - good enough to be in Smash Bros and good enough to get a new expanded version on PlayStation 4. We’ve known about Persona 5 Royal for some time, but it was only recently that we finally found out when the stateside launch of the game is coming. Persona 5 Royal finally has a release date and a fresh new trailer to go with it.

Atlus launched a new trailer for Persona 5 Royal on December 3, 2019 on their official AtlusUSA Twitter and YouTube channels. The trailer brings all the style and good music that earned Persona 5 the Shacknews Best PS4 Game of 2017, plus a showcase of some of the Persona 5 Royal features, including new character Kasumi, new area Kichijoji, new mini-games, and a special steelbook edition of the game coming with an art book, soundtrack, Phantom Thieves mask, and more. You can check out the trailer below.

With new character Kasumi and new area Kichijoji comes a few other features for Persona 5 Royal. Players will be able to engage in an all-new semester worth of content at Shujin academy, complete with a new story arc and possibilities. No doubt a major part of the new story arc could include unlocking Confidant levels with Kasumi as she discovers her Persona, becomes part of the Phantom Thieves, and engages with the main protagonist, but we’ll probably see an all-new villain and challenges to go with it too.

Right now, US players can pre-order on the PlayStation Store. The special steelbook appears to only be available on Amazon’s Canadian region (not that that should be an issue for US residents). A Standard Steelbook Launch edition comes with the steelbook, but the Phantom Thieves edition features the mask, soundtrack, and other goodies.

Persona 5 Royal will be launching on PlayStation 4 on March 31, 2020. Unfortunately, it will only be on PS4 for the time being despite Joker being in Smash Bros Ultimate.