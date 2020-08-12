New Persona Paradox items & costumes come to Phantasy Star Online 2 in crossover event Phantasy Star Online 2's Persona Paradox event will allow players to earn outfits, music, and other items from Persona 3, 4, 5, and other games in the franchise.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is getting an all-new crossover event, and one might say you’ll never see it coming, or that you’ve been holding out for this one. Okay, corny song lyrics aside (now that they’re in your head), PSO2 is getting itself a Persona franchise crossover event. Persona Paradox is bringing new rewards to the game, featuring clothes, music, and other fun goodies from Persona 3, 4, 5, spinoff games.

Sega and the Phantasy Star Online 2 crew announced the Persona Paradox event on the PSO2 website on August 12, 2020. Starting on the same day (August 12) at 12p.m. PST / 3p.m. EST, players will be able to earn new rewards from Scratch Tickets associated with the S.E.E.S. team from Persona 3, Investigation Team from Persona 4, the Phantom Thieves from Persona 5, goods from the dance games like Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, and other Shin Megami Tensei goodness. From Joker’s popular mask/trench coat outfit to Aegis’s mechanical body, to the adorable Jack Frost and Teddie, there’s plenty of fun stuff here from across the popular JRPGs.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is pretty much playable worldwide since it debuted in the west on Xbox One in March and PC in May, bringing the years of content that have been popular in Japan over to North America and other territories. Persona has also been quite active with Persona 5: Royale having come to North America back in March as well. On the flipside of the Persona series, Shin Megami Tensei is also getting some love with a launch of SMT3: Nocturne HD Remaster set for 2021 and Shin Megami Tensei 5 announced as well.

With both franchises doing well, it’s fun to see them come together in one place with some popular goods, so if you’re a Persona fan playing around in Phantasy Star Online 2, be ready for the debut of a whole flock of Persona items coming to the game as of today.