Phantasy Star Online 2 Xbox One open beta March date revealed As Sega prepares to bring the highly popular MMORPG Phantasy Star Online 2 to the United States, Xbox One players will get a chance to try it out with an open beta this March.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is one of Japan’s most popular online RPGs and fairly soon, North American players will be able to see what they’ve been missing when the game comes to consoles, starting with the Xbox One. The game is still a little bit out, but Sega is giving players a chance to see what’s in store. An open beta has been announced and it’s coming next week, this March 2020.

Sega announced the Phantasy Star Online 2 Open Beta on the official Phantasy Star Online 2 Twitter on March 9, 2020. Starting on March 17, 2020 North American Xbox One players will be able to take part in a limited time open beta until a to-be-determined ending date. Currently, you can go on the Phantasy Star Online 2 website and login to link your Microsoft Xbox account for the game. Further details on how to get involved with the Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta are said to be coming soon.

Phantasy Star Online 2 was a headturner when it was announced at Xbox’s E3 2019 press briefing. The game has been out in Japan for some time and enjoys incredible popularity overseas as one of the most played MMORPGs of all time, but Phantasy Star fans are still alive and well in the States. The game drew a lot of attention and just went through a closed beta cycle during February 2020. Now, with the game ready to enter into open beta this month, many more fans and newcomers alike on Xbox will be able to jump into the Phantasy Star Online 2 world and see what the excitement is about.

The game is set to launch sometime on both Xbox One and PC in North America as a prominent part of the 2020 video game calendar.