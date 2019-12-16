Phantasy Star Online 2 Xbox Closed Beta opens sign-ups for February JRPG MMO Phantasy Star Online 2 is getting a Closed Beta for Xbox One in February 2020 and sign-ups are open now.

Ever since we learned at E3 that Phantasy Star Online 2 would be coming over to the West on Xbox One, things have been a little too quiet on the matter. That changed today. Phantasy Star Online 2 isn’t just around the corner. Players will be able to get a sneak peak at the action when a Closed Beta launches ahead of the North American launch in Spring 2020. What’s more, sign-ups to get involved are open now.

Xbox and Sega announced the Phantasy Star Online 2 Closed Beta on December 16, 2019 via the PSO2 website and a nifty new trailer on the Phantasy Star Online YouTube channel. Open to Xbox One only, players can sign up to get a glimpse of the grand universe in store for them in Phantasy Star Online 2. Windows 10 PC players can register for early sign-up in the game, but the Closed Beta will not be available to play on PC. You can check out the latest trailer for PSO2 below.

How to sign up for the Phantasy Star Online 2 Closed Beta

In order to get a chance at the PSO2 Closed Beta, you’ll need to follow some simple steps to ensure your place on your Xbox One

Make sure Xbox Insider Hub is installed on your Xbox One or other Windows 10 devices via the Microsoft Store. Launch the Xbox Insider Hub from your preferred Xbox One or Windows 10 device. Accept the terms and conditions if opening Xbox Insider Hub for the first time. From the main dashboard, select Insider Content. Find the Games option under Insider Content, and then find Phantasy Star Online 2. Choose the Join option to sign up for a possible spot in the PSO2 Closed Beta.

That’s all you need to do to get into the queue for your part in the Phantasy Star Online 2 Closed Beta. Be sure to check the Xbox website with any issues to getting in on the Beta. The game has been quiet since we heard about it prominently at Xbox’s corner of E3 2019, but it seems Phantasy Star Online 2 is still on track for its Spring 2020 launch. Jump in and sign up asap if you want to get a taste of the action beforehand.