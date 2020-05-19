Phantasy Star Online 2 gets North America PC release date in late May Xbox One players can already play Phantasy Star Online 2 and PC players will be able to join them at the end of this month.

Phantasy Star Online 2’s western release has been a source of joy for many fans of the franchise, but it was confined to Xbox One as an exclusive at launch. Thankfully, PC players won’t have to wait much longer to join in on the fun. Sega has officially announced a North American PC release date for Phantasy Star Online 2, and it’s going to be arriving on the platform at the end of May 2020.

Sega announced the North American PC launch date for Phantasy Star Online 2 via a press release on May 19, 2020. Starting on May 27, 2020, PC players will be able to engage in Sega’s popular MMO, complete with over 3 years of content and the latest improvements from the version in Japan, as well as crossplay with the Xbox One edition.

"We're thrilled to announce the long-awaited arrival on PC," said PSO2 TEAM North America's Head of Marketing, Fred White. "There's a loud and passionate PC fanbase who has been patiently waiting for the North American version – we can't wait to welcome them in. There will be login bonuses waiting for them with more surprises planned in the coming months."

It hasn’t been long since we’ve known about a PC launch for Phantasy Star Online 2. Following the Xbox One beta back in March and the console launch in April, Sega made it blatantly clear that a PC edition of the North American PSO2 was just around the corner. It’s something players have been clamoring for years before, and even moreso since we first saw a western port of the game announced at Xbox’s E3 2019.

Fortunately for PC players who have been waiting, you won’t have to wait much longer. May 27 is right around the corner and Phantasy Star Online 2’s western PC edition will be live in no time.