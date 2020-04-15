Phantasy Star Online 2 PC release confirmed for May 2020 As Phantasy Star Online 2 officially launches in North America on Xbox One, a PC release has been confirmed as a Windows Store exclusive set for May 2020.

Phantasy Star Online 2 has finally seen a North American launch following its extensive beta period. The game is available to players on Xbox One now if you want to jump in, but Sega had more to share today. A PC release of Phantasy Star Online 2 has also been confirmed and the game is coming as a Windows Store exclusive in May 2020.

Sega announced details of the PC version of Phantasy Star Online 2 in a press release celebrating PSO2’s Xbox One launch on April 15, 2020. As players jump in on Xbox One and enjoy what Phantasy Star Online 2 has to offer, including alliances, log-in rewards, and more, Sega took the opportunity to share that PC players would also be able to join in the action sooner than later. Phantasy Star Online 2 will be coming to North America on PCs as well and the launch window is set for May 2020. It will be exclusively on the Windows Store when it first launches on Western PCs.

For those fretting about the platform exclusivity of Phantasy Star Online 2, they shouldn’t worry too much. It would seem Phantasy Star Online 2 is going to be a timed exclusive on Xbox and the Windows Store front if Xbox lead Phil Spencer is to be believed. In an interview with Giant Bomb, Spencer shared that eventually Microsoft wanted to help Sega bring PSO2 to every platform. If Spencer is correct, it won’t be forever before we see Phantasy Star Online 2 on the likes of PlayStation and Steam in due time.

As we await further details on the PC launch of the game, be sure to check out our other Phantasy Star Online 2 coverage, including a recent Shackstream of the PSO 2 open beta, and get ready to enjoy the game as it launches on Xbox One today and PC this coming May.