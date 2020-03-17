ShackStream: Phantasy Star Online 2 open beta

I’ve personally been wanting to check out Phantasy Star Online 2 for quite some time now, but the stars have never really aligned for me to do so. That is until today because not only is it my day to stream something, I’m also basically not supposed to leave the house right now. It’s honestly the perfect time for Microsoft to host an open beta for PSO2, and I am pumped to take this baby for a test-drive.

Please join me on my journey as we discover everything the PSO2 open beta has to offer. We’re going to start off by crafting a character together and then seeing where the journey takes. Probably through several tutorial missions if it’s anything like every other MMO ever. But, there’s still a little mystery there!

We’ll be going live over the Shacknews Twitch channel around 4:30pm PT/7:30pm ET today. You’re welcome to join us over on our Twitch page if you want to join in on the chat or tell me I suck at video games. You’re also welcome to stick around here and catch all the action in our embedded player. Although, if I’m being honest, I could use the company.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

