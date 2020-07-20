Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster revealed, coming 2021 The cult-classic Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne will receive the HD remaster treatment in 2021.

Today’s Nintendo Direct Mini might have been a disappointment for some, but fans of the Shin Megami Tensei series found themselves with quite a few nice surprises. On top of the newest entry in the series getting a release window, fans also got their first glimpse at a special Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster, which is coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster is based on Shin Megami Tensei 3: Noturne Maniax Chronicle Edition and will feature Raidou Kuzunoha the XIV from Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzonoha, according to Gematsu.

The remaster will include updated visuals, improved gameplay, and new voiced event scenes which you can turn on or off depending on what you like. The game will also feature normal and hard difficult settings, as well as the “Merciful” setting as a free downloadable piece of content. The game will be available on the Nintendo Switch in both a standard and limited edition model, with more details to come on those in the future.

It’s been 17 years since Shin Megami Tensei 3 released and now players will finally have a chance to explore that world again. If you’re as excited as we are about the announcement of the remaster, then make sure you tune in to the Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne HD Remaster livestream on July 23 at 19:30 JST to get a glimpse of some live gameplay from the upcoming release. Atlus also revealed a release window for Shin Megami Tensei 5, the latest entry in the acclaimed RPG series.

There is no definitive release date for Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocture HD Remaster just yet, but we'll be sure to provide any updates as they become available.